$88.50 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $88.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $93.60 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

