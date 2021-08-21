88mph Market Capitalization Achieves $20.71 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, 88mph has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $406,006.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $55.15 or 0.00112479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,031 coins and its circulating supply is 375,528 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

