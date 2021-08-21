$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $900,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.50 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XAIR. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 34.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

