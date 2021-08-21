9,829 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

