Aavegotchi Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $131.53 million and approximately $55.27 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00817576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00105113 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 65,218,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,596,801 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

