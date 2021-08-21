AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,361.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,236 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

ABBV opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.