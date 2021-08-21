AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

