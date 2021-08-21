AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,361.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.