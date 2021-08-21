Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 174.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,467 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.43% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

