ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.69 Million

Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post $532.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $540.07 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.