ACoconut (AC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87,131.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $832,214.17 and approximately $87,131.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.