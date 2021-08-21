Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $260,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 267,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.65. 54,920,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,163,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

