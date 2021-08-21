Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,203,393 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 45,686.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.25% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $93,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXG. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.57 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

