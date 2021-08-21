Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 58,071 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares MBS ETF worth $85,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

