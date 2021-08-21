Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,139 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of DocuSign worth $81,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

