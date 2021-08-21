Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $58,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

