Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $68,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72.

