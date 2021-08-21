Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $95,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

