Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $91,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

