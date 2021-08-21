Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 33,385 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $102,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $272.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

