Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,169 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $278.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

