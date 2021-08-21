Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.82% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $92,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 304,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 266,987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02.

