Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.95% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $61,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $310.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

