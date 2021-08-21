Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $97,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $151.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

