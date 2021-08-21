Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $61.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,234 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $61,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.70 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85.

