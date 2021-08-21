Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $63.50 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Square worth $63,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $263.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

