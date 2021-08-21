Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $65.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $65,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

