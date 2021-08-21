Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $74.98 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,909 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $74,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

