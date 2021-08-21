Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $76.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $76,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

