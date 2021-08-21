Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,225 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $65,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,457,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

