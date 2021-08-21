Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $84,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

