Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $89,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

