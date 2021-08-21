Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $66.11 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,450,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,235,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,877,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,475,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,781,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

