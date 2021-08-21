Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 47,885 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $97,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.