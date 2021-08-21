Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $65,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

LMT stock opened at $357.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

