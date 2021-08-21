Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $61,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

