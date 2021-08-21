Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 185,617 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $78,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.02.

