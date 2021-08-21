Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,561 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

