Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,702 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Bandwidth worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80, a PEG ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.65 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

