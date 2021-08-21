Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $68.18 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

