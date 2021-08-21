Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,946 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

