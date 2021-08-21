Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,216 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 184,812 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,333,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 134,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

MYC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.