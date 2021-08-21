Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,596 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

MAV opened at $12.02 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.