Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

