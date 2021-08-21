Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $136,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHI opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

