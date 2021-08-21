Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGY opened at $6.25 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.