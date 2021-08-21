Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of SLR Senior Investment worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $254.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

