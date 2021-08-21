Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.