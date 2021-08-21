Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period.

EFT stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

