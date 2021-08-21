Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $122.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.39. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

